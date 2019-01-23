Amber Ruffin Has Plans for Racist Children

Amidst the hustle and bustle of the past news week, did you even know Beyoncé went to Target?? Luckily, Late Night writer Amber Ruffin is here to make sure nothing slipped through the cracks for you in her latest edition of “Amber Says What” on Late Night with Seth Meyers. And not only is Ruffin serving you up an entire week’s worth of news in six minutes, she’s also got solutions to our country’s problems that would make for great reality TV. Like, what do you do with a high school full of racist kids? Send them to her and stop asking questions. Your move, NBC.