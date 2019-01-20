American Gods Season 2 Trailer: Time to Ride Ian McShane’s Magical Carousel

Despite some ungodly behind-the-scenes drama that may have been wreaking havoc on the show’s future, American Gods is back, baby, and Ian “Tits and Dragons” McShane has never been more extra. He’s even backed by his own magical carousel that puts Disney World to shame! Swoon. The second-season trailer finds McShane’s Mr. Wednesday and Ricky Whittle’s Shadow Moon as they continue to alleviate national chaos due to the impending clash between humans and gods, even if it means accepting these new deities as their saviors — all while anticipating Mr. World’s (Crispin Glover) plan for sweet, sweet revenge. But this might prove to be a little tough, because, you know, atheists. The show returns March 10 on Starz.

