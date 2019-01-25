If you know anything about Anne Hathaway, it’s that Anne Hathaway cares, so, so much. On Watch What Happens Live, Hathaway got a question about whether there’ll be a Princess Diaries 3, given that the books’ author, Meg Cabot, said there was a script for a movie sequel. Hathaway promised that she, Julie Andrews, and producer Debra Martin Chase “all really want it to happen; it’s just we don’t do it unless it’s perfect.” “We love it just as much as you guys love it,” Hathaway added with the earnestness of a thousand splendid leg pops. “It’s as important to us as it is to you, and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready.” Given that Anne Hathaway hinted on Instagram that maybe you won’t enjoy her latest movie Serenity, know that you can trust her.

