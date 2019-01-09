Hell Yes, Anne Hathaway Is Doing a Todd Haynes Movie

Anne Hathaway. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for HFA

The man who brought you Carol is also giving you the gift of an Anne Hathaway vehicle. According to Variety, Anne Hathaway has signed on to star in Todd Haynes’s forthcoming movie about the super-rich Du Pont family, which had also cast Mark Ruffalo and will also star Tim Robbins. The Du Ponts made much of their money from the massive Du Pont chemical company and Variety reports that the movie will have Ruffalo play Robert Bilott, the lawyer who led a massive environmental suit against DuPont. Matthew Carnahan wrote the script, while Bilott will also consult on the film. The rest of the stacked cast includes Bill Camp, Victor Garber, Mare Winningham, William Jackson Harper, and Bill Pullman. Congrats also to Chidi for booking a Todd Haynes movie.