Apple Plucks Jada Pinkett Smith-Produced Drama Hala From Sundance

Photo: Suzi Pratt/Getty Images for Turner

One fine day, hopefully in the near future, we’ll finally learn where, when and how we can watch all the amazing content Apple has been gathering up for us. Content like Hala, the coming-of-age drama from writer and director Minhal Baig, the global rights to which Apple acquired following the movie’s premiere at Sundance on January 26.

Executive produced by Jada Pinkett Smith, Hala stars Blockers actress Geraldine Viswanathan as 17-year-old Hala, a high school senior balancing the expectations of her conservative Muslim family and her growing affection for her classmate, played by The Nice Guys actor Jack Kilmer. Even more intriguingly, Hala also struggles with “the knowledge of a secret that threatens to unravel her family.” Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actor Gabriel Luna and Veep’s Anna Chlumsky also co-star in the film, which Apple notes was made with a gender inclusion rider. All of which makes us amped to see Hala, just as soon as Apple says the word.