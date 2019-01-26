Photo: Warner Bros

The fish man cometh again! In unsurprising news for anyone who knew Aquaman already made $1 billion at the global box office, a sequel for film is in the early stages of development to recreate that under-the-sea superhero success. (Hopefully, with Racist Sea Monster Julie Andrews attached.) Per Deadline, director James Wan is being courted by Warner Bros. in spectacular fashion to stay in the DC Universe, offering him all the krill and squids his heart desires — or more practically, the current plan is to have Wan “oversee the development of a second film,” which includes selecting writers to flesh out a script. Wan will then ultimately decide “whether to direct it” when he reads the script and renders its creative potential. Algae shots in celebration!