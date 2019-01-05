Viewers Anoint Aquaman As King of the DC Universe

Photo: Warner Bros

All hail the fish man! The power of megahunk Jason Momoa and racist sea monster Julie Andrews continues to compel movie-goers with their underwater exploits, so much so that Aquaman is officially the top grossing film in the DC Universe. Per EW, our fishy friend has now made an astounding $887 million around the four oceans since its late December release, making Batman v Superman’s total $873 million look totally uncool in comparison. (And Aquaman has more time to get closer to that coveted $1 billion mark.) For comparison, Marvel’s most lucrative title is Avengers: Infinity War, which made more than $2 billion. Sebastian the Crab has conflicting loyalties.