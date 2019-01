Ariana Grande is bringing her “Thank u, next” energy into the new year with that most cherished of ‘90’s comedy traditions: the blooper reel. You can now see the ad-libbing skills of Kris Jenner (“I told her … if she ever had sex without a condom, she’d get chlamydia and die.”) as well as a deleted recreation of the “I’m taking the fucking dog!” scene from Legally Blonde. And yet, we still have no Thriller dance from 13 Going on 30. If the footage exists, maybe Grande will drop it in 2020?