Ariana Grande’s New Album Will Cover Everything Including Space

Though it might seem like the last Ariana Grande album just came out, we’re mere weeks away from the next Ariana Grande album already. And this time, it looks like the singer will be covering a lot more than what boy she likes. Grande released a track list on Instagram Tuesday evening and the topics on deck are thorough. While there definitely seems to be a running theme to an album that includes songs like ‘ghostin’, ‘fake smile’, and ‘needy’, the album also has a track called ‘NASA’ and the seemingly equally complex, ‘break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored’. It’ll be exciting to see what thoughts Grande has on our nation’s space program and/or breaking people up for fun. And according to her post we’ll get to find out exactly what they are on February 8th.