Ariana Grande’s ‘7 Rings’ Is a Neon-Drenched Ode to Excess

Ariana Grande released her latest breakup anthem, “7 Rings,” about financial independence and/or buying your way out of depression. Cribbing a melody from “My Favorite Things,” the video featured Ari and her six best bitches (the ones she bought matching Tiffany rings) partying in a house flooded with extreme lighting concepts. A James Turrell book was spotted in Ari’s stories around the time “7 Rings” was shooting, and I guess we know why. A song about how blood diamonds mend a broken heart is an odd tribute to an artist who was raised Quaker. But, then again, so is money from Kanye.

