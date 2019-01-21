If two new albums in less than six months seems intense, well, Ariana Grande just finished one extremely intense year. On Sunday, the singer teased the impending release of a follow-up to 2018’s Sweetener on Twitter. “two albums in six months huh,” she tweeted. “that’s deep. love u. talk sooon.” Since Sweetener dropped on August 17, you should be getting a bright pink package sometime between now and Valentine’s Day, and unlike your actual Valentine’s gifts, you won’t have to pretend to like it.
Grande had been averaging a two-year cycle since 2014’s My Everything, though her first album Yours Truly did premiere less than a year before in August 2013. And if you can’t wait a hypothetical four weeks to buy Grande’s fifth studio album, currently referred to as “Thank U, Next” off her November single, don’t worry. Just go ahead and pre-order the album on January 25. Tweeted Ariana Sunday, “Cover, track list, preorder friday.”