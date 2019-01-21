Photo: Republic Records

If two new albums in less than six months seems intense, well, Ariana Grande just finished one extremely intense year. On Sunday, the singer teased the impending release of a follow-up to 2018’s Sweetener on Twitter. “two albums in six months huh,” she tweeted. “that’s deep. love u. talk sooon.” Since Sweetener dropped on August 17, you should be getting a bright pink package sometime between now and Valentine’s Day, and unlike your actual Valentine’s gifts, you won’t have to pretend to like it.

Grande had been averaging a two-year cycle since 2014’s My Everything, though her first album Yours Truly did premiere less than a year before in August 2013. And if you can’t wait a hypothetical four weeks to buy Grande’s fifth studio album, currently referred to as “Thank U, Next” off her November single, don’t worry. Just go ahead and pre-order the album on January 25. Tweeted Ariana Sunday, “Cover, track list, preorder friday.”

two albums in six months huh. that’s deep. love u. talk sooon. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 21, 2019

cover, track list, preorder friday 🌪🌫🖤 https://t.co/0xdwAvgkQB — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 21, 2019