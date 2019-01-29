Grammy-winning singer and songwriter James Ingram passed away on Tuesday at the age of 66, according to his creative partner Debbie Allen on Twitter. The R&B singer collected two Grammys and an Oscar nomination during his long career, which included collaborations with Quincy Jones and Michael McDonald. Among his myriad of contributions to music over the years, he also co-wrote the Michael Jackson song ‘P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)’, and played keyboards for Ray Charles. News of his passing reverberated swiftly through the industry as artists and fans reacted to the loss. “He was, & always will be, beyond compare,” Quincy Jones wrote in a tweet. Shonda Rimes, Barry Jenkins, Octavia Spencer, Josh Groban, Magic Johnson were among those who also paid tribute to Ingram’s life and work.
Artists React to Grammy-Winner James Ingram’s Death
Photo: Gallo Images/Getty Images