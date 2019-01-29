Artists React to Grammy-Winner James Ingram’s Death

Photo: Gallo Images/Getty Images

Grammy-winning singer and songwriter James Ingram passed away on Tuesday at the age of 66, according to his creative partner Debbie Allen on Twitter. The R&B singer collected two Grammys and an Oscar nomination during his long career, which included collaborations with Quincy Jones and Michael McDonald. Among his myriad of contributions to music over the years, he also co-wrote the Michael Jackson song ‘P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)’, and played keyboards for Ray Charles. News of his passing reverberated swiftly through the industry as artists and fans reacted to the loss. “He was, & always will be, beyond compare,” Quincy Jones wrote in a tweet. Shonda Rimes, Barry Jenkins, Octavia Spencer, Josh Groban, Magic Johnson were among those who also paid tribute to Ingram’s life and work.

I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner James Ingram to the Celestial Choir. He will always be cherished, loved and remembered for his genius, his love of family and his humanity. I am blessed to have been so close. We will forever speak his name.❤️ pic.twitter.com/TDJfpbbJWa — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) January 29, 2019

2-time Grammy winning soul legend James Ingram passes away today. RIP my friend. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 29, 2019

Sending you love. Today the world lost a genius. James Ingram was a musician, artist, and humanitarian. He will be remembered for his brilliance and kind heart. https://t.co/t8JtEpygKO — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 29, 2019

And James Ingram?! 66?! Fuck. This. Day. — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) January 29, 2019

RIP the great James Ingram, a vocalist all vocalists looked up to — josh groban (@joshgroban) January 29, 2019

Rest In Peace, James Ingram. It was such an honor and pleasure to get to share the stage with you in my lifetime. — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) January 30, 2019

James Ingram???? OH NOOOOOOO!!!! Not a great day. at all — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) January 29, 2019

