Aw, Let Timothée Chalamet Read During the 2019 SAG Awards

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Turner

The way people reacted to Timothée Chalamet reading in the audience at Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, you’ve have thought he rolled up with a year’s worth of New Yorker and People magazines he’s been meaning to get around to, instead of…well, whatever it is he was actually pouring over. According to Entertainment Weekly, it was the evening’s program the Beautiful Boy actor was perusing, but it also sort of looks like the instruction manual to the Instant Pot he got for the holidays, or a visual diagram of Jeff Daniels’ Cecil B. DeMille acceptance speech. Either way, let the poor kid read! If we were nominated up against Mahershala Ali, Adam Driver and Sam Elliot, we’d have spent the entire broadcast frantically pouring over the national best-seller we just made up How To Not Completely Lose Your Shit at the 2019 SAG Awards for Dummies.