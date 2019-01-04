The First Axl Rose Song in 10 Years is in a Looney Tunes Cartoon

Did you know there’s a new Looney Tunes series? Fittingly enough, it’s called The New Looney Tunes, and before you even ask: yes, Axl Rose is doing a voice on it. Rose will be playing himself in an episode where Bugs Bunny et al. use the power of rock to destroy an asteroid. Bugs plays guitar (natch), Porky is on bass, while new Tunes Bigfoot and Squeaks the Squirrel provide percussion. Wile E. Coyote tries to shoot the asteroid with Acme rockets, which of course do nothing. Now seems like a good time to remind people that Axl Rose is an anagram for “oral sex.”