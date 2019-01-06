Photo: ABC

It’s with great admiration and delight that we present you this clip from The Bachelor’s upcoming premiere, where a 24 year-old contestant named Bri creates a foul proof plan to stand out in the crowd of lanky blonde sales reps and lanky brunette sales reps: She’s going to seduce messy virgin Colton Underwood by pretending she’s Australian. “You got to do what you can to stand out,” she says afterward in her talking-head interview, with Underwood obviously entranced by her shrimp-on-the-barbie aura. Even better? She doesn’t lie, side-stepping Underwood’s “where are you from?” question by simply stating “the accent, it’s Australian.” The art of the scam is dead. All hail a litigious queen!

Is this lie going to take her down (under)? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/OrHrathRYJ — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 3, 2019