The Favourite. Photo: Yorgos Lanthimos/Twentieth Century Fox

Oi! The lads at the pub say that the BAFTAs released their 2019 film nominations Wednesday morning, and wouldn’t you know, The Favourite came out on top with a whopping 12 nominations, including Best Film and Best British Film. That’s well good for Yorgos Lanthimos’s period drama, innit, which has not had a great go of it at this week’s guild nominations. Also looking quite fit are A Star Is Born, First Man, Roma, and Bohemian Rhapsody, which “beckoned” (that’s leery for “came in second”) with seven nominations. The BAFTAs also decided to honor Margot Robbie’s 18th-century criminal ancestors by nominating her in Best Supporting Actress for Mary, Queen of Scots.

Full nominations are below, bruv:

Best Film

BlacKkKlansman

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Outstanding British Film

Beast

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

McQueen

Stan & Ollie

You Were Never Really Here

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Apostasy – Daniel Kokotajlo (writer/director)

Beast – Michael Pearce (writer/director), Lauren Dark (producer)

A Cambodian Spring – Chris Kelly (writer/director/producer),

Pili – Leanne Welham (writer/director), Sophie Harman (producer)

Ray & Liz – Richard Billingham (writer/director), Jacqui Davies (producer)

Best Film Not in the English Language

Capernaum

Cold War

Dogman

Roma

Shoplifters

Best Documentary

Free Solo

McQueen

RBG

They Shall Not Grow Old

Three Identical Strangers

Best Animated Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Director

BlacKkKlansman – Spike Lee

Cold War – Paweł Pawlikowski

The Favourite – Yorgos Lanthimos

Roma – Alfonso Cuarón

A Star Is Born – Bradley Cooper

Best Original Screenplay

Cold War – Janusz Głowacki, Paweł Pawlikowski

The Favourite – Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara

Green Book – Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga

Roma – Alfonso Cuarón

Vice – Adam McKay

Best Adapted Screenplay

BlacKkKlansman – Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, Kevin Willmott

Can You Ever Forgive Me? – Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty

First Man – Josh Singer

If Beale Street Could Talk – Barry Jenkins

A Star Is Born – Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters, Eric Roth

Best Actress

Glenn Close – The Wife

Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Olivia Colman – The Favourite

Viola Davis – Widows

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Christian Bale – Vice

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

Steve Coogan – Stan & Ollie

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams – Vice

Claire Foy – First Man

Emma Stone – The Favourite

Margot Robbie – Mary, Queen of Scots

Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

Best Supporting Actor

Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman

Mahershala Ali – Green Book

Richard E Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell – Vice

Timothée Chalamet – Beautiful Boy

Best Original Music

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

A Star Is Born

Best Cinematography

Bohemian Rhapsody

Cold War

The Favourite

First Man

Roma

Best Editing

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

First Man

Roma

Vice

Best Production Design

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Best Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Best Make-up & Hair

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Mary Queen of Scots

Stan & Ollie

Vice

Best Sound

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

A Quiet Place

A Star Is Born

Best Special Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

First Man

Ready Player One

Best British Short Animation

I’m OK

Marfa

Roughhouse

Best British Short Film

73 Cows

Bachelor, 38

The Blue Door

The Field

Wale

EE Rising Star Award

Barry Keoghan

Cynthia Erivo

Jessie Buckley

Lakeith Stanfield

Letitia Wright