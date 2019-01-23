After putting in his time for the McConaissance, why shouldn’t Matthew McConaughey kick up his heels and have some highbrow high jinks? Meet Moondog (McConaughey), a drunken poet who just wants to have some fun, man. In Harmony Korine’s The Beach Bum, Moondog drinks and smokes and snorts his way to profundity. “You have pissed away your talent on women and booze,” observes Jonah Hill (in a southern accent, no less). “That’s what feeds the juices up here in my nugget, man!” Moondog replies.

Snoop Dogg, Zac Efron (yes, that insane jacket-hair combination is finally somewhat justified), Isla Fisher, and a coke-addicted parrot co-star in what looks like a slacker-comedy epic. See it in theaters March 29, 2019.