Ben Affleck Will No Longer Be Batman

Photo: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Ben Affleck has not only given up the directorial reins on the upcoming film The Batman, but is now also turning in his cape and utility belt. Deadline is reporting that Affleck has stepped down from the role of Batman, having portrayed the Caped Crusader in three films, including Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Justice League. While Affleck helped write the story for the upcoming film, he reportedly did not feel he was right for the part, as this movie will focus on a younger version of the character. Director Matt Reeves is now on the hunt for a new Dark Knight, as Affleck tweeted his farewell:

Excited for #TheBatman in Summer 2021 and to see @MattReevesLA vision come to life. https://t.co/GNgyJroMIO — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) January 31, 2019