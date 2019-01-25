Bill Hader Does a Killer Lorne Michaels Impression on Conan

Every comedian with even the briefest of interactions with Saturday Night Live has a Lorne Michaels impression. Famously both Mike Myers and Mark McKinney used their Lorne impressions as the foundations of cinematic villains. Dr. Evil is Lorne, as is McKinney’s nefarious exec in Kids in the Hall Brain Candy. Bill Hader, however, has really innovated in the genre by 1) noticing a new tick and 2) making the whole bit about serial killers. Hader says Fred Armisen was the first one to notice that when Lorne drops a name, he covers his face. Who would Lorne really have to be ashamed to know? Serial killers, of course. “I was at Lattanzi with Mick and Jeffrey Dahmer,” says Hader, shielding his face from judgement, “and we had this young man who was our waiter. He left and Jeffrey said ‘I have to go to the bathroom.’ Yeah of course you do.” Of course we won’t know how many serial killers Michaels has actually befriended until they do a desk spot on Weekend Update.