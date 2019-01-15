Sofia Coppola. Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

The first film made under the development deal between A24 and Apple is very on-brand for this partnership. Sofia Coppola will direct Rashida Jones and her Lost in Translation star Bill Murray in On the Rocks, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The story will center on “a young mother who reconnects with her larger-than-life playboy father on an adventure through New York,” which makes it sound like Murray is the playboy one — and sure, why not? Coppola was of course a ground-floor filmmaker for A24, directing one of its earliest releases, 2013’s The Bling Ring. And now she, an unlikely digital pioneer, will usher the studio into the new era of film development: making movies for gargantuan tech companies!