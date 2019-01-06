Billy Connolly Wants You to Know He’s Doing Just Fine

Billy Connolly had fans distressed earlier this week when he said he could feel his life slipping away. Connolly has been battling Parkinson’s since 2013. “My life is slipping away and I can feel it and I should. I’m 75 and I’m a damn sight nearer the end than I am the beginning,” he said in a BBC documentary. “But it doesn’t frighten me - it’s an adventure and it’s quite interesting to see myself slipping away, as bits slip off and leave me, talents leave and attributes leave.” Today, to reassure fans, Connolly’s wife Pamela Stephenson tweeted a video of everyone’s favorite Billy Bones dexterously playing the banjo. “Not dying, not dead, not slipping away,” he says as he plays. “Sorry if I depressed you. Maybe I should have phrased it better.”