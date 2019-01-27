Black Panther Wins at SAG Awards

.@theblackpanther takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture! #sagawards 🎭



Great and moving speech from @chadwickboseman 💪 pic.twitter.com/Nw2UGbs712 — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 28, 2019

The cast of Black Panther won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the 25th annual SAG Awards. It is the first time a Marvel movie has won the award, as well as being the cast with the most predominantly black cast. Hidden Figures and The Help were also diverse casts, but Andy Serkis was the only white face on that stage. Chadwick Boseman recognized the significance of the moment. “I…think of two questions that we all have received during the course of multiple publicity runs. And one is, did we know that this movie was going to receive this kind of response?” he said. “And the second question is, has it changed the industry? Has it actually changed the way this industry works, how it sees us? And my answer to that is to be young, gifted, and black.” Boseman went on to describe a situation that he felt all the black actors on that stage had felt at one point or another, to be gifted and still told there’s no room for you in Hollywood. As the band tried to play him off, Boseman answered the second question: has this movie changed this industry? “One thing I do know,” he said, “I know you can’t have a Black Panther movie now without a ‘2’ on it.”