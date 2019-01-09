Bo Burnham Is a Bigger A Star Is Born Stan Than You

Bo Burnham. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for National Board

When Eighth Grade director Bo Burnham accepted the National Board of Review award for Best Directorial Debut, he thanked an unlikely competitor in his speech: “I’d like to thank Bradley Cooper for winning Best Director for A Star Is Born, otherwise he’d be winning this award. Where are you, Bradley?” Burnham said from the stage. And then, in Burnham’s best attempt at Jackson Maine’s deep Arizona drawl: “Just wanted to get another look at you!”

On the red carpet before the night’s awards were presented, Vulture asked Burnham about a rumor: We’ve heard he’s a bigger Star Is Born fan than any of us. What about the musical drama won Burnham over? “Bradley’s just going for it. He is just throwing himself in 100 percent and I love that. I love people that absolutely commit to something. It’s a movie,” he said with extra emphasis. “When they played the “Shallow” clip at the AFI luncheon, I was like, ‘That is a movie.’ I just love it. It’s a film that my mother and I can talk about and be on the exact same page with it, which is rare. That’s a beautiful thing. I just think Bradley did an incredible job.” Music to our eyes!