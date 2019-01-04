Bootsy Collins Must Give Up the Funk, For His Health

Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images Getty Images for NA

In a Facebook post January 2, Bootsy Collins announced that he would no longer be performing in live shows. “Time has come for Me to tell all our Funkateers that I will Not be Playing Bass in Concerts anymore,” he wrote. “I have decided to become a Coach for up & coming Musicians.” Collins cited inner ear and wrist issues as the reason performing bass was no longer tenable. Better he take care of himself than A Star Is Born his way into deafness.

Collins began his musical career in a band with his brother, The Pacemakers, who were scooped up by James Brown and renamed The J.B.’s. Collins continued to evolve funk with both Parliament and Funkadelic, before launching into a successful solo career. Bootsy has collaborated with musicians from dance and pop. He famously lent his bass skills to Deee-Lite’s “Groove Is in the Heart” and was the lead vocalist on Fatboy Slim’s “Weapon of Choice.” Funkateers can take solace in the knowledge that Collins will continue to play in the studio, as well as mentoring the next crop of sonic futurists. “2019 Sheriff Ping Ping Ping will continue to Funk from the Studio but Not Live playing Bass on Stage,” he said on Facebook. “Just remember; That This Year will be the Funkiest Year of them All.”