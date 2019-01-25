Brad, Leo, Tans! Here Are Some New Photos From Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Brad Pitt. Photo: Andrew Cooper/©2019 Sony Pictures Entertainment/Vanity Fair

Jackson Maine, sweetie, I’m so sorry! Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Brad Pitt specifically — is coming for your rosy, sun-drenched glow! Quentin Tarantino’s newest movie is an L.A.-set period piece starring Pitt as the stunt double of Leonardo DiCaprio, playing a TV star. The boys live next door to Margot Robbie-as-Sharon Tate in the summer of 1969. Vanity Fair has first-look images from the movie, including a truly incredible image of Brad Pitt lounging on a pineapple-yellow golf cart while wearing moccasins and a pineapple-yellow T-shirt. He is also wearing aviator glasses. It’s what we deserve!

Per Deadline, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood features “multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age.” Does that golden age include a reboot of The Corny Collins Show, or a DiCaprio song and dance number?

Photo: Andrew Cooper/©2019 Sony Pictures Entertainment/Vanity Fair

Alternatively, this could be an ad (for cereal, dinosaur skulls, cargo pants, or doll pics?). The skinny tie and the earth tones are a good look for him; however, where are the side burns?! They should stay. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will be released July 26.