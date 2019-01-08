Bradley Cooper Double-Dips With Two DGA Nominations

A Star Is Born, yes, but a director with double DGA nominations has been born, too! The Directors Guild of America has announced nominations for the 2019 awards, and Bradley Cooper (with no beard, no Tom Ford bronzer, and short hair) scored noms in Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film and First-Time Feature Film. Just wanted to take another look at you, all 2 hours and 14 minutes of Cooper’s A Star Is Born remake! Rounding out the feature film category are Alfonso Cuarón for Roma, Peter Farrelly for Green Book, Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman, and Adam McKay for Vice.
The DGA’s list — historically a key Oscar precursor — showed no love for The Favourite’s Yorgos Lanthimos, If Beale Street Could Talk’s Barry Jenkins, Minding the Gap’s Bing Liu, or any woman to direct and release a fiction film this year. Last year, Guillermo del Toro won the feature film DGA for The Shape of Water. See the full list of nominees below.
Feature Film
Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
First-Time Feature Film
Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade
Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born
Carlos López Estrada, Blindspotting
Matthew Heineman, A Private War
Boots Riley, Sorry to Bother You
Documentary
Morgan Neville, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
RaMell Ross, Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, Free Solo
Tim Wardle, Three Identical Strangers
Betsy West and Julie Cohen, RBG
Special Awards
Lifetime Achievement in Television: Don Mischer
Frank Capra Achievement Award: Kathleen McGill
Franklin J. Schaffner Achievement Award: Mimi Deaton
Diversity Award: FX Networks