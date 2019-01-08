Bradley Cooper Double-Dips With Two DGA Nominations

Grow out your hair, for the love of God. Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

A Star Is Born, yes, but a director with double DGA nominations has been born, too! The Directors Guild of America has announced nominations for the 2019 awards, and Bradley Cooper (with no beard, no Tom Ford bronzer, and short hair) scored noms in Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film and First-Time Feature Film. Just wanted to take another look at you, all 2 hours and 14 minutes of Cooper’s A Star Is Born remake! Rounding out the feature film category are Alfonso Cuarón for Roma, Peter Farrelly for Green Book, Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman, and Adam McKay for Vice.

The DGA’s list — historically a key Oscar precursor — showed no love for The Favourite’s Yorgos Lanthimos, If Beale Street Could Talk’s Barry Jenkins, Minding the Gap’s Bing Liu, or any woman to direct and release a fiction film this year. Last year, Guillermo del Toro won the feature film DGA for The Shape of Water. See the full list of nominees below.

Feature Film

Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

First-Time Feature Film

Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade

Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born

Carlos López Estrada, Blindspotting

Matthew Heineman, A Private War

Boots Riley, Sorry to Bother You

Documentary

Morgan Neville, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

RaMell Ross, Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, Free Solo

Tim Wardle, Three Identical Strangers

Betsy West and Julie Cohen, RBG

Special Awards

Lifetime Achievement in Television: Don Mischer

Frank Capra Achievement Award: Kathleen McGill

Franklin J. Schaffner Achievement Award: Mimi Deaton

Diversity Award: FX Networks