The hardest working actor in Hollywood Brian Tyree Henry has a lot of nieces and nephews (he’s the uncle to 12 kids, and the great-uncle to seven kids) squarely within the demographic for his new movie Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. When his family went to see the Spidey movie, many of them missed his big scene. Henry — unspeakably good on late-night shows, for what it’s worth — set the scene: “I’m not trying to blast my family, but the older people in my family, like my great-nieces’ and nephews’ parents, missed the important scene that I’m in because they were getting chicken tenders,” he said. “Right after the scene, they all came in like, What’d we miss? My scene, man! But gimme these chicken fingers.” Uncles everywhere: Brian Tyree Henry has raised the bar.

