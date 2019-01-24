Broad City’s Paul W. Downs Records His Own Farts, for Art!

Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images

Trust us: If you talk about recording your own farts on Larry King’s show, he’s going to have follow up questions. Paul W. Downs said on Larry King Now that he records his own farts on his phone, for later use in editing. “I don’t think the flatulence sound effects in the sound effect library are accurate enough,” Downs told King. “I want them to be real.” King and Downs tried to nail down why farts are funny, but they just couldn’t do it. “Even children and primates laugh at flatulence,” said Downs. He was on King’s show to discuss the final season of Broad City. Every time an improviser is on Larry King Now, it feels less like a Larry King interview and more like an extended Comedy Bang Bang bit, and this hot air on hot air was no exception.