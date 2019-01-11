Bryan Cranston Reveals Some Gnarly Truths on The Tonight Show

Have you ever wondered what it would look like if Jimmy Fallon, Bryan Cranston, and Lana Condor all pretended to be the same age? Well, wonder no longer! The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon gave us a little musical number, “To All the Me’s I Was Before,” about finding nuance in would-be stereotypical characters. Or at least that’s what Fallon and Condor’s verses were about. Cranston mostly sang about watching his parents bone and getting retweeted by ISIS. Also, hats off to Cranston’s external braces. You just don’t see those on stereotypical geeks like you used to.