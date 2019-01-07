Bryan Singer. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Even though Bohemian Rhapsody won Best Actor in a Drama and Best Drama at the Golden Globes Sunday night, everyone involved studiously avoided mentioning Bryan Singer, who is credited as the Freddie Mercury biopic’s director. Singer was fired from the biopic, reportedly after an on-set fight with star Rami Malek (though the director insists that he was caring for an ill parent), but has retained his director credit, and also apparently decided to make himself a part of the Globes celebration through Instagram. Singer posted a photo of himself on the film set in the director’s chair writing “What an honor. Thank you,” and also shared two graphics celebrating Bohemian Rhapsody’s win as Instagram stories.

Days after Singer was fired from Bohemian Rhapsody in December 2017, he was sued for raping a 17-year-old boy at a party in 2003 (Singer denied all those allegations). The director was previously accused of forcing several minors to strip naked for a scene on the set of Apt Pupil in 1997 and sued in 2014 by a man claiming Singer raped him as a teenager, though that lawsuit was withdrawn by the accuser. After keeping a low profile throughout most of 2018, Singer made a deal to direct a movie in September, and in October, posted an Instagram preemptively denied the accusations made against him in an Esquire article that he claimed would rehash old allegations of sexual assault made against him. That article is still yet to be published.