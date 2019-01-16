Cardi B Has Some Very Pointed Opinions About the Government Shutdown

Cardi B has a lot going on. She just released a new music video, her album continues to produce chart-topping songs, she’s the mother of a young daughter, she’s got a very successful clothing line, and so on. But she’s never too busy to ignore the world around her, so on Wednesday she Instagrammed her thoughts on the longest government shutdown in American history.
“Hey y’all, I just wanted to remind you because it’s been a little over three weeks,” Cardi said. “Trump is now ordering – as in summonsing – federal workers to go back to work without getting paid.”
Immediately anticipating that there would be people who pointed out that this was not the first government shutdown, Cardi delivered a preemptive rebuttal. “Now, I don’t wanna hear y’all motherfuckers talking about, ‘Oh, but Obama shutdown the government for 17 days,’” she continued.
“Yeah, bitch! For healthcare,” she said. “So your grandma could check her blood pressure.”
“I know a lot of you don’t care because you don’t work for the government or you probably don’t even have job, but this shit is really fucking serious… Our country is in a hellhole right now, all for a fucking wall,” Cardi continued. “And we really need to take this serious. I feel like we really need to take some action; I don’t know what type of action because this is not what I do, but bitch, I’m scared.”
Her points definitely resonated. On Twitter, some suggested that she herself run for president, with hashtag #CardiB2020 on more than a few tweets.
Others suggested that she deliver the State of the Union, instead of Donald Trump.
Whether or not she has political aspirations, Cardi’s fears are valid. Even as Congress launches a bipartisan effort to reopen the government, Trump is still holding federal employees’ income hostage as he forges ahead petulantly in an attempt to build his border wall. A hellhole indeed.