Cardi B’s Next Money Move Is a Vegas Residency

Cardi B. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Vegas, the city of lust and making questionable money moves, just got its newest, and youngest, resident. The Associated Press has confirmed that Cardi B is getting her own Las Vegas residency, as Vulture originally reported. She’s signed on to perform next spring at Palms Casino Resort’s new club/amphitheater KAOS, which opens in April. Joining her with residencies at the club will be G-Eazy, Kaskade, Skrillex, and Above & Beyond. Though it’s not technically a residency in the traditional sense of, say, Céline Dion doing 1,000-plus dates for a full concert venue takeover or Britney Spears moving to Vegas temporarily to do her own production. Instead, it sounds like Cardi will just pop up there occasionally to perform a few dates — much like Drake will for his own mini-residency at the Vegas club XS — to cater to the nightlife scene rather than the sit-down concert crowd for all you sinners. Here’s to hoping whatever happens to Cardi in Vegas stays on her Instagram.