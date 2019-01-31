Cardi B Says She and Offset Are ‘Working Things Out, Baby’

Cardi B. Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images

Cardi B arrived at Queens criminal court on Thursday for a hearing in her strip-club-brawl case and confirmed that she and recently estranged hubby Offset were trying to make up.

The rapper, whose birth name is Belcalis Almanzar, faces several misdemeanors for allegedly participating in a melee at Angels NYC Strip Club, in Queens, early August 29.

Sisters Sarah Wattley and Rachel Wattley, who were bartending, allege that the melee began when one of Almanzar’s friends threw a drink.

Sarah told cops that the “above mentioned alcohol went into her eyes, causing burning, itching and temporarily blinding her,” according to the criminal complaint.

Almanzar then hurled a “bucket shaped object over the bar,” and the artist’s crew kept throwing drinks and glass bottles at them, court papers charge.

The rapper allegedly thought that at least one of these two sisters had hooked up with her husband, Migos rapper Offset.

Almanzar surrendered to New York Police Department cops in October for her alleged involvement in the jiggle-joint brawl.

Before Almanzar’s first court appearance in December, she publicly announced that she and Offset had split.

Shortly thereafter, Offset surprised her onstage at a concert in Los Angeles with a gaudy display of flowers in a purported attempt to win her back.

They then reportedly vacationed together late that month, sparking rumors of potential reconciliation.

Almanzar’s remark as she left court appears to be the first time she’s commented on her latest relationship status with Offset.

When asked how things were going with him upon leaving the courtroom, she said, “Wait for me to put my glasses on first.”

“We’re working things out, baby,” said Almanzar, who sported a full-length brown fur coat and matching hat, as well as red-bottom boots. One of Almanzar’s lawyers held her purse.

She is due back in court on April 4.