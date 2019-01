so excited for our first co-write with @iamcardib, Yeah Bitch / Nah Bitch

— The Gregory Brothers (@gregorybrothers) January 17, 2019

The Gregory Brothers, who previously brought you Auto-Tune the News, present their latest bop: Cardi B giving y’all motherfuckers a civics lesson. Set to Cardi’s own “Bodak Yellow” beat, the brothers have divided all of the goverment into things it should to (to which Cardi responds “Yeah Bitch”) and things it should not (“Nah Bitch”). On the Yeah Bitch column: getting your pussy checked with no motherfucking problem. The shutdown, its unprecedented duration, and Americans’ apathy? Nah bitch.