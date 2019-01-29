Cazzie David’s Comedy Pilot Half-Empty Is Headed to Amazon

Photo: JB Lacroix/WireImage

Last time we checked in with Larry David’s daughter Cazzie David, she was writing her debut book, a collection of humor essays entitled No One Asked for This, exploring “the foibles of her own genetic makeup, existential crises, and the confusion of growing up female at the epicenter of 21st century American pop-culture and the rise of social media.” According to TheWrap, David is currently doubling down on her genetic lineage by writing and starring in a comedy pilot, which just today got picked up by Amazon.

Co-written with Elisa Kalani, Half-Empty reportedly stars David as “a sardonic college student whose overactive imagination leads to catastrophic thinking and an endless chain of social disasters.” David said in a statement, “It’s been a delightful collaboration. Although I have nothing to base that on, having never collaborated.” And so the universe continues its cosmic dance, the cycle of constantly-humiliated Davids beginning anew.