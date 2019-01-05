Chance the Rapper Apologizes to Survivors for Working with R. Kelly

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for LiveNation

An audio clip of Chance the Rapper was played in Saturday’s episode of Surviving R. Kelly in which he said working with the singer/alleged rapist was a “mistake.” On Twitter, Chance used notes app to say the quote was taken out of context. However, he still regretted working with Kelly, and wanted to apologize for ignoring the voices of survivors for so long. “[T]he truth is any of us who ever ignored the R Kelly stories, or ever believed he was being setup/attacked by the system (as black men often are) were doing so at the detriment of black women and girls,” he wrote. “I apologize to all of his survivors for working with him and for taking this long to speak out.” Aside from Chance, the only other musicians featured in the documentary series are John Legend and Stephanie “Sparkle” Edwards. Many other celebrities were asked to be interviewed, but declined.

Here’s the audio. From the documentary where Chance the Rapper says what Rolling Stone quoted. pic.twitter.com/bkU7qJCOQg — ryan. 🌙 (@SourceRyan) January 6, 2019