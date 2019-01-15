Charlotte Rampling Joins Dune And You May Bow to Your New Reverend Mother Mohiam

Photo: Foc Kan/WireImage

Have you ever wanted to see Charlotte Rampling bald and inflicting severe pain on Timothée Chalamet? Denis Villeneuve is giving you that chance, casting the actress as his Reverend Mother Mohiam in the forthcoming adaptation of Dune. The character belongs to an ancient order known as the Bene Gesserit, an all-female collective dedicated to obtaining more power and influence to guide humanity on an enlightened path. As described by The Hollywood Reporter, Mohiam is “the emperor’s truthsayer, a person who can divine intentions, suss out lies and manipulate people’s emotional states.” And doesn’t that sound so Charlotte Rampling? Chalamet will star in this attempt at Dune as Paul Atreides, and he is joined by Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Stellen Skarsgård as the evil Baron Harkonnen, and Dave Bautista as the Baron’s nephew.