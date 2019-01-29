Chucky To Terrorize TV In New Show From Child’s Play Creator Don Mancini

Photo: United Artists

One of the recent great injustices of television was the cancelation of Channel Zero on Syfy, which was the best horror series on TV. But as the horror gods take, so too do they give, and Deadline reports that Zero creator Nick Antosca is teaming up with Child’s Play creator Don Mancini for a new Chucky show. Mancini has presided over the franchise for more than 30 years, writing every single entry and directing the three most recent. As Chucky, voiced in all the films by Brad Dourif, is the most enduring slasher-era killer of them all, it’s only fitting that he now find new life and new ways to murder people in serialized form. Mancini celebrated the news with his collaborators on Twitter.

And Antosca made a public service announcement:

(Yes, Chucky can say “fuck” on Syfy.) — Nick 🥑 Antosca (@NickAntosca) January 30, 2019

According to Deadline, Mancini said, “The show will be a fresh take on the franchise, allowing us to explore Chucky’s character with a depth that is uniquely afforded by the television series format, while staying true to the original vision that has terrorized audiences for over three decades now.” The series, which will air on Syfy, is not connected to the upcoming Child’s Play movie starring Aubrey Plaza and Brian Tyree Henry.