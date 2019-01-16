Chris Evans, Robert Pattinson, and More Perfect Jawlines Join Netflix’s New Movie

Looking for a third? Photo: Getty Images

The devil is in the details, and the devil is also in the number of sharp jawlines and high cheekbones in the cast of Netflix’s new movie The Devil All The Time. Chris Evans, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgard, Mia Wasikowska, and Eliza Scanlen will star in the project, based on the novel of the same name by Donald Ray Pollock. Netflix describes it as “a midwestern gothic involving a serial killer couple, a faith-testing preacher, and a corrupt local sheriff.” The story will span two decades. Antonio Campos (James White, Christine) will direct.

In the book, set in the fictional backwoods of Knockemstiff, Ohio, a man named Willard Russell prays fiercely that his wife’s cancer will be cured, even pouring sacrificial blood on his “prayer log.” His son, Arvin, grows up without his parents. Meanwhile, a husband-and-wife team of serial killers stalk their prey, and a preacher and his friend run from the law. (In September, Deadline reported that Holland will play the son; Evans will play a corrupt sheriff.)

Variety reports that filming will begin in February in Alabama.