Chris Pine Was in a Band with his High School Teachers

Everything about this interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live will shock you to your core. First of all, Chris Pine wears an all brown ensemble. The shirt, pants, and even Italian boots are matching chocolatey brown. Madness. Then, Pine reveals that he was in a band with his math and English teachers. “My math teacher was a sax player, and my English teacher was a guitar player.” Pine is somewhat vague on the details, but it appears to have been a one-off gig at a student assembly at his “liberal Jewish school in the Valley.” What songs did they play? Oh normal stuff. “Brown Sugar” and “Let’s Get It On.” Totally appropriate songs to sing with minors. The band disbanded after that fateful night, and Chris Pine became the Hollywood Chris we’ve come to know and love. But the upsetting bar shows that could have been!

Related