Chris Rock. Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

We have only 47 days until the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences hands out the Oscars, and still no host! It won’t be Kevin Hart, according to Kevin Hart, and it won’t be Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, and it probably won’t be a humble young Vulture writer.

When two-time Oscars host Chris Rock made a surprise appearance at Monday night’s New York Film Critics Circle Awards (to present his Tamborine director Bo Burnham with the award for Best First Film), he shot down any hope that he’d re-up. “Steve Martin is here. You should host the Oscars. You’re the best,” Rock said. “Steve Martin should host the Oscars! Because I’m not doing it, goddammit! You’re not getting me!”

Rock hosted in 2005 and again in 2016. Steve Martin has hosted three ceremonies, in 2000, 2002, and 2009. The last time the Academy went without a host was 1989.