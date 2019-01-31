Christina Aguilera Is Very Good at Selling Donuts

In some alternate timeline somewhere, all the genies stayed in the bottles and no one became a fighter and instead of becoming a pop icon, Christina Aguilera opened a singing donut shop. Jimmy Kimmel Live! gave us a little peak into this alternate dimension on Wednesday night, where Aguilera was promoting her new Vegas show, and honestly it’s super fine. It’s not like donuts can even be improved, but somehow Aguilera skipping out and holding them while singing for surprised customers does actually make donuts seem… better? This must’ve been what it felt like for the first person to try a cronut.