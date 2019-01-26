Any Guesses for What Christopher Nolan’s New ‘Event’ Film Will Be?

Photo: Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

Put on your preferred sleuthing hat, cinephiles, because we have a new mystery on our hands we’re going to dub A Scandal in Nolanmia for the foreseeable future. That’s because, per THR, Christopher Nolan’s new film will be released on July 17, 2020, and we know absolutely nothing about what to expect despite the year-and-a-half lead time. The one clue we do have, though, comes from a helpful noun, as Nolan’s project is being described as an “event” film that has already corralled some very famous faces. (Do we know those very famous faces? Nah. The man likes his secrecy!) Crossing our fingers for Interstellar 2, unless this is all a rouse for a James Bond third-act twist.