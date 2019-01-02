Now We Know What Cipka Means

It’s January, folks. Welcome to the 2019 party, right? Hell yeah.

Let all of your anxiety about work be tempered by the prospect of new beginnings and old goals finally achieved. But also, let yourself be real. Turning the key in your ignition this morning (or swiping your subway card) likely marked the first step in a commute toward a job that will bring you more stress before lunch than you’ve felt in the past two weeks combined. When you reach your breaking point today, I want you to take a moment to yourself, go somewhere private, and watch Cipka (that’s Pussy in Polish).

Directed by Renata Gąsiorowska, co-animated by Gąsiorowska and Agnieszka Borowa, and produced by the National Film School in Lodz in 2016, Cipka bowed at Sundance in 2017 and embarked on an ensuing tour of smaller festivals. Pedigree aside, it only recently earned the auspicious honor of Vimeo Staff Pick. Now, we’re bringing this sans-dialogue story of a woman’s disembodied vagina to you. With an animation style that somehow marries sketch-pad effortlessness with biting attention to detail and courageously plows into explicitness without ever erring blue or broad, Cipka is the perfect reminder that pleasuring yourself isn’t just pleasant … it’s imperative. At least our hero’s vagina deems it so.

So go ahead, take a page from her pussy, and remember: There is nothing you will face this year that will even come close to a woman’s hoo-ha morphing into a hell beast and punishing a Peeping Tom.

Sorry for calling it a “hoo-ha.”

