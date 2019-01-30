Céline Dion Has Blessed the Biopic The Power of Love With Rights to Her Music

Céline Dion. Photo: Tony Barson/Getty Images

The idea of a Céline Dion biopic is thrilling and nerve-racking. Of course it’s what she deserves, but who — who?? — could possibly capture such an essence onscreen but the icon herself? According to Variety, the answer is Valérie Lemercier, who will direct and star in The Power of Love, a movie about the life of everyone’s favorite jet-setting, shoe-phone-using, shadowboxing, forever-serving, Deadpool-serenading, Grammy and Oscar award-winning French-Canadian chanteuse. A French production, Power is slated for 2020, and Variety reports that the story will span “Dion’s life from her birth and modest upbringing in Quebec in the 1960s to her extraordinary rise to fame as a teen, and also her relationships with her manager and husband, René Angélil, and her family.”

Dion has given the production permission to use her songs, and featured hits will include, but are not limited to, “All by Myself,” “My Heart Will Go On,” and “I’m Alive.” With her long-running Vegas residency set to end in June of this year, fans will have to suffer a months-long gap before they can relive the Céline experience again as a film. And can Lemercier maybe find a way to include “That’s the Way It Is”? Or a full re-creation of the 2002 Diva’s Live event where she sang “Shook Me All Night Long” and air-guitared so fiercely that the heavens rattled? We’re asking for a friend.