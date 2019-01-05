CNN Can’t Find Kevin Hart’s Apologies Either

"Apologizing and moving on does not make the world a better place for people who are gay or people who are transgender, being an ally does," says CNN's @DonLemon, reacting to the Oscars' openness to Kevin Hart's return https://t.co/ITGU3Uj2ez pic.twitter.com/4u48sfBF0U — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) January 5, 2019

Don Lemon is not feeling Kevin Hart’s non-apology. On CNN Tonight, Lemon took a moment to address the many ways Hart’s half measures have damaged the black queer community. Lemon cited Vulture’s investigation, and said that the CNN fact checkers also weren’t able to find one time Kevin Hart actually said or wrote the words “I’m sorry” about his homophobic material. Lemon also dismantled the common objection that we shouldn’t care so much about things that are “just jokes.” Speaking on Hart’s dollhouse tweet, Lemon said “That is a joke to Kevin. But the truth is, that is a reality for many little boys in the United States. Somewhere, a black dad is beating his black son.” For example, Lee Daniels was thrown into a trash can by his own father for being gay, an event he dramatized in Empire. One fact CNN was able to find: queer and trans black are disproportionately affected by homelessness. “Apologizing and moving on does not make the world a better place for people who are gay or people who are transgender,” Lemon concluded. “Being an ally does.”