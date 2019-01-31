Colbert Offers Chicagoans Survival Tips in Their Native Tongue

Cold Chicagoans have a staunch ally in Stephen Colbert, who himself has experienced temperatures of -27 degrees during his time living in the Windy City. So, on Wednesday night at the peak of the polar vortex, The Late Show host decided to use his platform and his experience to offer some tips to chilly second city residents, and he even translated his advice into their native language of mustaches and sausages. Not surprisingly, mustaches and meats play a key role in his advice for keeping warm, right up there with giving any free roaming cheese-filled Packers fans the Tauntaun treatment.