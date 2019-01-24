Conan O’Brien worked very hard to completely ruin producer Jordan Schlansky’s annual trip to Italy last year, so it was only right he do something to make up for it. And what better way to apologize that to take Conan’s resident Italophile to an authentic Italian dinner? And so, O’Brien brought the man who is ostensibly his friend to what we must assume is the only restaurant in California that serves Italian food: Olive Garden. But don’t worry, they did dress up for the occasion, and maybe sort of improved someone’s birthday slightly.

Related