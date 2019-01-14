Conan Returns Next Week With Tom Hanks and the Cast of The Good Place

Conan O’Brien. Photo: TBS

After taking a long hiatus to go on tour and start a podcast, Conan O’Brien returns to TBS this month to launch the reworked and slimmer version of his late-night show. The network confirmed today that the half-hour Conan returns next Tuesday, January 22, and O’Brien will be kicking off his big return with an equally big guest: Tom Hanks. Here’s the rest of the lineup for the show’s first two weeks back, including the cast of The Good Place, Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez, and comedians like Tig Notaro, Bill Hader, Pete Holmes, and Gary Gulman:

Wednesday, January 23: The cast of The Good Place starring Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, D’Arcy Carden, and Manny Jacinto

Thursday, January 24: Bill Hader

Monday, January 28: Tig Notaro

Tuesday, January 29: Gina Rodriguez

Wednesday, January 30: Pete Holmes

Thursday, January 31: Matt LeBlanc and comedian Gary Gulman

Speaking to the New York Times about the new version of his show, O’Brien revealed a few things to expect aside from the previously reported departure of his longtime house band: Like his fellow TBS late-night host Samantha Bee, O’Brien will no longer be hosting the show from behind a desk, and he will no longer wear a suit and tie during tapings. “I really don’t miss the desk. It started to feel like I’m doing someone’s taxes,” he said. “I look fine in a suit, and I will wear a suit sometimes. If one of the Obamas stops by, or when Trump comes, as he inevitably will, I’ll wear a suit.”