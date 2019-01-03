Welcome to Hell, a.k.a. the Season-Two Corporate Trailer

Matt Ingebretson, Jake Weisman, and Pat Bishop’s series Corporate returns this month with a new batch of episodes, and to ease you back into the bleak hellscape that is returning to an office job after the holidays, Comedy Central just dropped the first trailer for the show’s second season. In addition to Ingebretson and Weisman, the trailer features returning stars Aparna Nancherla, Anne Dudek, Adam Lustick, and Baron Vaughn, and newcomers like SNL alum Sasheer Zamata, Elizabeth Perkins, Kyra Sedgwick, Kristen Schaal, and Andy Richter. Watch the trailer above, and catch the rest when Corporate returns Tuesday, January 15, at 10:30 p.m., right after the season-six premiere of Drunk History at 10 p.m.